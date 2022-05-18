Gowns, suits and smiles filled a section of Henderson Road as Oak Bay High’s class of 2018 celebrated at the annual grad block party. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gowns, suits and smiles filled a section of Henderson Road as Oak Bay High’s class of 2018 celebrated at the annual grad block party. (Black Press Media file photo)

Community party tradition returns for Oak Bay High’s class of 2022

Graduates gather in their finery at Willows Beach Friday

The Oak Bay High graduating class returns to celebrating with the community Friday at Willows Beach. The graduates gather with family, friends, classmates and community members to show off outfits, and share moments ahead of grad celebrations.

The tradition of a different neighbourhood hosting a block party each year shifted just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 365 grads in the class of 2019 hit Willows Beach instead.

In 2020 and 2021 parents and schools found other ways to celebrate graduates in less public ways.

The grads of 2022 gather at Willows Beach May 20 at 2 p.m. for photos before heading by bus for a group photo at the legislature followed by their dinner and dance.

The class holds its recognition ceremony June 23 at the University of Victoria.

RELATED: Grads, friends and family gather at Willows Beach for Oak Bay High Block Party

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay high

Previous story
‘Aquaman’ crosses Saanich Inlet

Just Posted

Crews cut up a fallen tree near Elk Lake on May 18. The transportation ministry warned drivers of falling debris resulting from high winds impacting Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
UPDATE: Almost 17,000 without power on southern Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

A Saanich home listing is attracting a lot of attention on social media after being featured in a TikTok video. (Courtesy Realtor.ca)
Saanich home featured in ‘creepy’ listings goes viral with TikTok video

Some of the lumber seized by the West Shore RCMP following a two-month theft investigation. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Two-month investigation into Colwood lumber thefts results in arrest

Diane Bernard shows a feather boa kelp (Eregia menziesii). Kelp is a valuable source of Alginic acid, which is used in the production of detergents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food products. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTOS: Bountiful beach buffet makes waves with adult-learning class