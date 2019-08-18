PHOTOS: Cool cats cruise in for the ninth annual Langford Show and Shine bash

The ninth annual Langford Show and Shine took place on Sunday on Goldstream Avenue and in Veterans Memorial Park. (Don Denton/Black Press Staff)
Calling all gear-heads, hot rod enthusiasts and race car lovers.

The ninth annual Langford Show and Shine began at 10 a.m. on Sunday and will end at 2 p.m. Hundreds of classic and muscle cars alike from 1975 and earlier are lined up along Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

This year, cars from the ’50s and ’60s are also featured in a special collection at Veterans Memorial Park. Organizers also encouraged attendees to wear vintage and ’50s themed-outfits for the ’50s party.

According to Langford City Coun. Matt Sahlstrom, car culture has deep roots in the city.

“That’s part of what makes the Langford Show and Shine so special and so popular,” he said. “There’s an amazing display of cars, and the pride and craftsmanship of the owners really shine through.”

Goldstream Avenue is closed to all through traffic in the area for the event and portions of Claude Road and Bryn Maur Road have also been closed. Parking is available at Langford City Hall and on Claude Road and Danbrook Road. Cyclists must also leave their bikes in the sidewalk bike racks as bicycles aren’t allowed in the event. Well-behaved dogs are permitted as long as they’re on a leash.

READ ALSO: Car fanatics get set for Langford’s Show and Shine

READ ALSO: Gear-heads, amateurs alike gathered on Beacon Avenue

Several awards are available in a variety of categories and will be presented to the winners at the Goldstream Fountain at 1 p.m. Dash plaques and commemorative T-shirts are available for purchase at the event.

For information about the event and to view photos of the winners, make and pit stop the City of Langford website.

With files from Rick Stiebel.

