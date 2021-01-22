Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre will reopen Feb. 1 after a nearly 10-month closure to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre gears up for safe reopening in Victoria

Recreation facility opens Feb. 1 with reservation system to prevent crowding

Residents looking for a way to get their heart rate up during a time of public health restrictions will have another option come Feb. 1.

Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre reopens that day, with strict protocols in place to keep users and staff safe.

Similar to other recreation facilities and with gathering restrictions and capacity limits in effect, users need to sign up in advance. Booking can be done online or by phone starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 to reserve a time to use the pool or the fitness area, as well as to register for programs such as swim lessons and fitness classes.

Capacity will be limited to allow for appropriate spacing and visits will be limited to 90 minutes. Masks continue to be a requirement in all indoor public spaces, with the exceptions being when in the pool, participating in a sport or fitness activity, or when showering.

While the main pool and fitness areas open Feb. 1, the sauna and steam room will remain closed. Maximum capacity in the hot tub is two people or one household bubble at a time.

Repairs to the facility’s air handling system, originally scheduled for 2021, were done during the extended 2020 shutdown due to the pandemic.

To find a full list of requirements for facility users, visit victoria.ca/crystalpool.

