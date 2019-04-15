Emergency preparedness weeks comes with reminders on tsunami protocol

As part of emergency preparedness week, residents are being asked to keep local resources

As a high-risk tsunami zone, the province has highlighted resources to keep up-to-date in the wake of tsunami awareness week April 7-13.

Residents of Vancouver Island are being asked to keep in mind local resources to stay prepared and safe in the event of the big one.

Residents are asked to visit emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca or check @emergencyinfobc for alerts. The province’s emergency management program will notify affected local governments, who are required to activate their emergency response plan if needed in case of a tsunami.

Local services will provide location-specific information through social media, television and radio. An all clear notice will also be given after the event has passed.

West Shore municipalities provide their own protocol on their websites including information on getting to higher ground in the area.

If the a major earthquake shakes for more than 60 seconds residents are advised to seek higher ground without waiting for an official warning. Getting four meters (13.1 feet) above the ocean is generally considered to be safe grounds.

A 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cascadia subduction zone is predicted to have a water rise of a maximum 2.7m (8.9 feet) in the Esquimalt Harbour, according to a report from View Royal’s emergency program.

