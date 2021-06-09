Emerging Sooke author wins several awards

Doni Eve wins honours in poetry, short fiction contests

DK Eve

DK Eve

When a former journalist and communications professional started writing fiction and poetry, she had no idea how her work would be received.

“In journalism, events and players exist, and you need to get to the truth to write it up,” said Doni Eve, who writes as DK Eve. “With fiction, you start from scratch, inventing characters, plots, and stories. Then you shape it with words that go beyond just the facts.”

Eve studied journalism at Carleton University and covered politics on Parliament Hill in Ottawa before returning to her hometown of Sooke and editor of Sooke News Mirror. That led to work in communications, policy, and management with the B.C. government and a 28-year career in public service. She also provided volunteer writing and communications for many local organizations.

RELATED: Sooke Writers Collective releases new anthology

Joining the Sooke Writers Collective in 2014 got her started exploring fiction, and workshops in Juan de Fuca poet laureate Wendy Morton’s living room and backwoods opened the door to poetry.

“I didn’t write consistently until after I retired in early 2020,” Eve said. “When everything shut down, writing was a way to escape the emotional toll of the pandemic.”

By December, she had a small collection of short stories and poetry and started looking for contests and journals to submit.

“There were rejections at first, so I reworked the stories and found new places to submit.”

The first win was for poetry – the Vancouver Island Regional Library’s first Poem in Your Pocket contest. Eve’s The Produce Aisle in January was one of 15 winners selected from Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, Bella Coola, and the Gulf Islands and was the only winning entry from Sooke.

Next, she heard of a magazine in Victoria accepting submissions from Capital Region authors. Her short memoir Lilacs was rejected but was later accepted for publication in Subjetiv Journal, featuring authors and artists from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and B.C.

By mid-April, she’d won prizes in three more contests: Pomodoro Vesuvio won first in the Word on the Lake contest, Neighbourhood Watch won second in the North Shore Authors Association contest, and Green Apples won first in the Islands Short Fiction contest sponsored by the Nanaimo Arts Council.

“I was shocked and overwhelmed by the response,” Eve said. “Mostly, I am incredibly grateful to all of these organizations for all they do to promote opportunities for writers.”

Eve hasn’t submitted to any more contests so far and is back at writing, working on a manuscript.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Langford bike shop owner helping kids learn how to ride

Just Posted

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn, some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

Traffic on Island Highway will be restricted in View Royal for planned work on Thursday, June 10. (Map courtesy of the Town of View Royal)
Work on Island Highway in View Royal to limit traffic to single lane, alternating

Motorists asked to plan an alternate route between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday (June 10)

A former editor of the Sooke News Mirror is winning accolades for her poetry and fiction writing. (Pixabay.com)
Emerging Sooke author wins several awards

Doni Eve wins honours in poetry, short fiction contests

Victoria police are investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Attempted vehicle theft sends Victoria city staffer, suspect to hospital

City vehicle crashed into street light and curb during attempted theft

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

A sea anemone in the Discovery Passage Aquarium on June 8, World Ocean Day.
VIDEO: Island aquarium spreads the word about World Ocean Day

Highlights importance of marine conservation and what people can do to help the ocean

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

B.C.’s “community safety unit” and police raid an unlicensed cannabis store in Sooke, Oct. 27, 2019. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)
Illegal cannabis often contaminated with pesticides, B.C. study finds

Bacteria, heavy metals also present in some seized samples

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Julie Leon snapped a photo of what appears to be a waterspout from Powell River towards Comox early Wednesday (June 9) morning. Photo by Julie Leon
Waterspout spotted in waters near Comox

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Most Read