Esquimalt the site for sculpture extravaganza with work in sand, wood, marble and more

Artists engage the audience in wood, sand, marble and more during Sculpture Splash

Scott Gillies with his sculpture Voyage, which will be at Sculpture Splash this weekend in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Scott Gillies)

A show and sale of three-dimensional proportions has artists excited to showcase their work again after a three-year hiatus.

“This is the Vancouver Island Sculptors Guild’s first group show since 2019, so we are very much looking forward to getting our sculptures out there. The only way to truly appreciate a sculpture is to move around it and see it change from every angle,” guild president Scott Gillies said.

Sculpture Splash in Esquimalt engages visitors to Gorge Park Pavilion starting Friday, offering artists a chance to display and sell their work, but also to connect and engage with the public.

“Every sculpture has a story, whether it is one about the subject matter or simply how it went from an idea to a finished piece in a gallery. Giving people a chance to hear these stories from the artist as they view the artwork enriches the experience,” Gillies said.

Presented by the Township Community Arts Council and the Vancouver Island Sculptors Guild, dozens of sculptures of all types by more than 25 local artists will fill the grand ballroom. The event includes a wide range of styles and mediums reflected in demonstrations each day in sand, wood, marble, bronze and ceramic.

“Sculptors also benefit from group shows by building a community of artists that can share knowledge, tools and materials. I have benefited immensely from joining the sculptors guild, by making friends, sharing knowledge and having opportunities like Sculpture Splash. Additionally, having an exhibition offers good motivation for sculptors to finish up some pieces that have been on their workbenches for a while,” Gillies said.

The event at Gorge Park Pavilion, 1070 Tillicum Rd., runs April 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. and April 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

