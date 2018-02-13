Family Day in Sidney over the long weekend

It’s said that families are the building blocks of a community.

So, in thanks for that, Sidney hosted an annual building block festival for the entire family over the B.C. Family Day long weekend.

Hundreds of people came to town to take part in a scavenger hunt, underwater activities at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, as well as hands-on activities at the Mary Winspear Centre.

And, of course, the main building block was LEGO.

Since Family Day started in B.C. in 2013, Sidney has pulled out is collection of LEGO building blocks — something that started years ago at the Sidney Museum on Beacon Avenue. Museum Executive Director Peter Garnham and his family love the toy and have many, many different model sets. So, they thought why not put them on exhibit over the winter? Today, that exhibit runs at the Museum on Beacon Avenue January through March. Be sure to check it out while it’s still on – there are some pretty great models on display.

Local businesses get into the act with a town-wide scavenger hunt.

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea puts on some underwater LEGO events and the Mary Winspear Centre opened its doors to activities of all kinds. This year, there were archery demonstrations, sailing and carpet bowling information, games, refreshments, face painting and of course, a professional LEGO builder.

Abbotsford’s Robin Sather has been a regular at Sidney’s Family Day long weekends. In previous years, he has built larger-than-life models of a parrot, fire truck, tractor and a Viking Air Twin Otter aircraft.

Over the long weekend this year, he and members of the Victoria LEGO Users Group (VicLUG) used the blocks to construct a large hockey goalie, complete with logo from the Saanich Peninsula’s Panthers Junior B team.

The Family Day long weekend in Sidney has been a fun time for people from throughout the region.



LEGO professional builder Robin Sather, left, and Karl Martinson of VicLUG give a large LEGO hockey goalie its shape at the Mary Winspear Centre. (Steve Heywood/News Staff)

Hundreds of families came to Sidney over the long weekend, to take part in a variety of Family Day activities. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

A LEGO mosaic of the Peninsula Co-Op, one of the main sponsors of this year’s Family Day activities in Sidney. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Collin Heilmann, 7, of Saanich (recently of Indiana) tries his hand at carpet bowling at the Mary Winspear Centre during Family Day activities. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Karl Martinson with the Victoria Lego Users Group (VicLUG) brings some black building blocks into the mix as LEGO fans look on. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Constable Meighan de Pass of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP works on some art with Phaedra and Ruby (4) Werner of Colwood (formerly of Sidney). (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Jarrod Ball, owner of Pacific Archery Academy out of Saanich, shows Lucy Stevenson, 8, of Oak Bay how to hold onto an arrow during a demonstration of the sport at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney on Family Day Monday. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)