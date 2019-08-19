Feast of Fields set to take place at Snowdon House farm in North Saanich

Event on Aug. 25 will feature Q at the Empress, Church & State, Phillips Brewing and more

Feast of the Fields, FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual food celebration and fundraiser takes places Aug. 25 at Snowdon House in North Saanich (Courtesy of Sofia Kuan Photography)

Feast of Fields 2019 will be held on Aug. 25 at Snowdon House Gourmet & Gifts in North Saanich.

FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual food celebration and fundraiser will highlight the contribution chefs, restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers make to the local food economy.

With wine glass and napkin in hand, guests of the gourmet wandering harvest festival are invited to meander around the fields at 1890 Mills Rd. from 1 to 4 p.m., tasting the local creations, listening to live music and bidding on silent auction items.

Food this year will feature the Pacific Northwest cuisine of chefs from Q at the Empress as well as eats from Toque Catering and Wildfire Bakery, which is a family-owned business specializing in artisan baked goods since 1998.

Drinks will be served by Church & State Wines, which has won awards for having the best red wine in the country seven times since 2009, and Phillips Brewing, which also launched a malting facility in 2015, the only one of its kind in Canada.

For more information or to buy tickets, including round-trip bus tickets from Bayview Place, visit feastoffields.com.

FarmFolk CityFolk is a nonprofit society working to cultivate a local, sustainable food system. The society has hosted 58 feasts at 40 different farms over the past 25 years.

