Festival-goers flock to Cadboro-Gyro Park

The festival drew large crowds despite the cloudy weather and intermittent rain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Maryah Catchpole, four, and Isla Gibson, three, got their faces painted like unicorns at the Cadboro Bay Festival. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
The sand sculptors worked with the theme, Island Life, which was chosen by voters on the Saanich Park and Recreation website. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Bouncy castles, sand sculpting and face painting were just some of the things festival-goers enjoyed at the Cadboro Bay Festival on Sunday.

Residents of all ages flocked to Gyro Park for an afternoon of fun. The festival was hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation and presented by Pepper’s Foods.

Food trucks, games, business booths and craft tables filled the park. The bands Freeze Frame, Pulse Radio and the Soul Shakers took to the stage and their tunes could be heard throughout the festival.

READ ALSO: Saanich might see a two-level bowling alley

READ ALSO: Variety helps spice up Flavour Trails menu

World-class sand sculptors were also in attendance and festival-goers were able to watch them work. Saanich Parks and Recreation asked residents to vote for their favourite theme for the sand sculpting by Aug. 1. The theme Island Life won with 316 votes.

The Saanich Police and Saanich Fire departments were also in attendance. Guests were invited to sit in the back of a police car, explore a fire truck and admire a vintage police vehicle from 1946.

Five-year-old Ellie and two-year-old Summer Matamoro wanted to sit in the driver’s seat but settled for sitting in the back of the police vehicle.

Despite the grey clouds and intermittent rain, the festival was packed and the parking areas had long line ups.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gear-heads, amateurs alike gathered on Beacon Avenue

Just Posted

Lack of doctors causing frustration for patients

One Sidney resident writes about his experiences trying to get care at local walk-in clinics

Corgi races added to Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt

Corgi races, wine tent and “Victoria’s Largest Adopt-A-Thon” added to event lineup

Esquimalt Lagoon washrooms get screened from view in Colwood

Screen is meant to prevent tipping of washrooms by wind or mischief, improve aesthetics

Victoria man arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home

Crisis negotiators use portable public address system to communicate with the man into the early morning hours

Agriculture in B.C. accounts for 1.5 per cent of provincial GDP

No other province records a lower share than British Columbia

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to campsite

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Most Read