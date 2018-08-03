Five things to do this B.C. Day long weekend

Kayakers and other classical music fans gather in the Inner Harbour for the Symphony Splash performance in 2017. The annual event attracts upwards of 40,000 people each year and happens this year on Sunday, Aug. 5. Victoria Symphony/Facebook

Sooke Music Festival

Dig out those dancing shoes, the Sooke Music Festival takes place this Saturday (Aug. 4). There will be 12 performances throughout the day, including House of Swell, Band of Rascals, David Gogo, and many more. The first show, Zumba Party, is at 11 a.m., and acts will run until about 8 p.m. There will be two stages set up for people to check out.

The free event will also feature a kids play area, an artist village, 45 local vendors, food vendors, and a “wild spirit garden.”

All ages can attend, and people are welcome to bring their dogs as long as they are on a leash. For more information or to see the full lineup, please go online to sookemusicfestival.com.

Viva! Victoria Latin Fest

Viva! Victoria Latin Fest will feature live music, dance, food and cultural activities during the day-long, family-friendly, free event Aug. 4 from 12 until 7 p.m. at Centennial Square. Performances from Cuban pianist Pablo Cardenas, the Vancouver-based nine-piece outfit Wasakaka All Stars, traditional South American folk music group Raices, Mexican folk dance group Fiesta Latina Dancers are all on the agenda.

Symphony Splash

Does hearing the cascade of trumpets in the Star Wars main theme send chills up your spine? If you love experiencing great music from feature films of the past decades, as played by a full symphony orchestra, you’ll hear these pieces and more at this year’s 29th Symphony Splash. The Victoria Symphony’s premier public event brings music and more to the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the B.C. legislature on Sunday, Aug. 5.

For more information and a full event schedule, visit victoriasymphony.ca/community/splash.

Victoria Shamrocks playoff action

The Victoria Shamrocks are back in action at The Q Centre in Colwood this Sunday, Aug. 5.

After finishing the regular season in second place, the ‘Rocks are facing off against the number three seeded Nanaimo Timbermen in the first round of Western Lacrosse Association playoffs.

This best of seven series marks Nanaimo’s first playoff run since 2007.

The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Raven Baroque Orchestra

The Raven Baroque Orchestra plays hits from 1600 to 1750, including Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and more. But the best part – they do it in full costume every summer.

There are four performances this weekend. The first is on Friday, Aug. 3 at the orchard stage, Government House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the second is on the lawn of the Christ Church Cathedral from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. An additional two special B.C. Day long weekend performances are also scheduled for the Mt. Tolmie Reservoir from 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com