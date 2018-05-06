Foodie fare returns to Oak Bay Avenue

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh returns May 12 with an expanded variety of bites and beverage garden.

“We have more participants than last year offering tasty bites and we look forward to welcoming even more members of our community to the event,” says Martin Cownden, president, Oak Bay Business Improvement Association that organizes the annual Nosh. “We hope people will be delighted to discover new experiences in Oak Bay Village.”

Sample bites are $2 each and larger portions are available for various prices. The range of food available includes charcuterie, seafood, sausage barbecue, fish tacos, organic lemonade, bakery items, bite sized desserts and more. Attendees can also enjoy a range of organic lemonades and iced matcha lattes.

Oak Bay Seafood will have live spot prawns up for sale

Foodies can taste the wares of The Whole Beast Artisan Salumeria, The Village Butcher, Oak Bay Seafood, Chef on the Run, Sweet Delights, Just Matcha, Blighty’s Bistro, Vis-à-Vis and Cobs Bread in both bites and meal-sized portions.

Popular Oak Bay Village Night Market vendors – Sea Cider, Spinnakers Brewpub and Symphony Vineyard – will pour beverages in the garden space at the back of 2020 Oak Bay Ave. The area is open to minors and patrons are welcome to bring meals in.

Musicians will perform through the afternoon offering a lively backdrop to the seasonal fare.

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the beverage garden running noon to 5.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
