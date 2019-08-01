Free kids’ nature walks offer crabs, marine beasties and Canada’s largest marine snail

The CRD is helping families make the most of the beautiful south Island by hosting a number of guided walks in regional parks in August.

If your little ones love animals and like being out in nature, then they might enjoy some of the activities on offer in Central and North Saanich parks over a three day period.

On Thursday, Aug. 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., a CRD naturalist will lead an evening Campground Program walk, full of educational games and activities along the way, to help kids learn about the various animals operating at dusk. The organizers ask you to bring beach chairs and meet at the campfire ring, at Island View Beach campground, off Homathko Road.

The next day at Island View Beach, on Aug. 2, between 12:30 and 2 p.m., families are invited to the Going Crabby Guided Walk. There they will search for crabs and other crustaceans along the park’s intertidal zone and inspect these creatures close-up. The muster point is at the grassy area next to the picnic shelter off Homathko Road.

Rounding off the three-day Peninsula program is the Moon Walk Guided Walk. Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the walk is for children five and over and seeks to discover the elusive moon snail. Taking place in North Saanich’s Coles Bay Regional Park, the walk will focus on finding the snail. which is the largest in North America. The CRD naturalist will also help guests spot crabs, sea stars shellfish. Meet at the information kiosk in the parking lot off Inverness Road.

And if you’re willing to venture further afield, that’s not all. Witty’s Lagoon will be the site for a Metchosin walk, visiting Tower Point’s biggest sunbathers – the seals. The Seals! Seals! Guided Walk will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. and last about 90 minutes. Binoculars and spotting scopes will be provided. Meet at Tower Point parking lot off Olympic View Drive.

A drop-in event is available at Witty’s on Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, for children of all ages. The Story Walk starts at 6 p.m. and will include an outdoors nature walk but with a stop at Sitting Lady Falls on the Lagoon Trail to enjoy the reading of an illustrated children’s book. StoryWalks are hosted by West Shore Parks & Recreation. To attend, meet at the Witty’s Lagoon Nature Centre off Metchosin Road.

There is also an additional guided hike for adults at East Sooke Regional Park, on Aug. 10 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hiking to Iron Mine Bay from Pike Road. The walk is for over 18s and there is no fee but you must pre-register by Aug. 6 as space is limited.

For all events, the CRD asks to please leave your pets at home. Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events for the full parks events schedule.

Check westshorecreation.ca this summer for more StoryWalk Wednesdays.



