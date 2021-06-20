Free online cooking course explores B.C. blueberries and beef

A free cooking class exposes its participants to the joys of B.C. products Monday evening.

Chef Trevor Randle leads the June 21 online cooking class participants can take from home. Randle will guide budding chefs through recipes featuring B.C. ingredients – beef zesty lettuce wraps, blueberry strudel and blueberry spritzer.

“The three recipes that I will be demonstrating spotlight beef and blueberries – some of B.C.’s most flavourful foods,” said Randle. “I’ve taste-tested the recipes – several times – and I can personally guarantee that they are delicious.”

He’ll be joined by Ricky Seelhof from Woodjam Ranch and a blueberry farmer so participants can ask questions and learn about B.C. agriculture. Participants also have a chance at prize packages valued at more than $300.

The cook-along is pitched as a perfect virtual group event for families, friends, or co-workers to cook from the comfort of their kitchens and connect online to enjoy the culinary experience together. The class features easy-to-follow directions and a comfortable cooking pace for all skill levels.

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC host the free cook-along webinar on June 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Register here. Space is limited.

