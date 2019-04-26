Gifted rhododendrons create new garden for the Township of Esquimalt

Rhododrendrons to be planted April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in Esquimalt Gorge Park.

Parks staff and several members of the Victoria Rhododendron Society will be planting approximately 70 rhododendrons in a newly created garden in Esquimalt Gorge Park.

The plants were a gift from the Society and originated from Bellevue, Washington via the Barlup family. Jim Barlup, a widely known and respected rhododendron hybridizer, has created more than 250 rhododendron hybrids in his career. He will also be in attendance.

