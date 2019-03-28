Beacon Hill’s baby goats are back!

Baby goats from the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm were born in February and March and are ready to run (File contributed/Beacon Hill Children’s Farm)

Just in case the cherry blossoms weren’t a strong enough indicator, the running of the goats at Beacon Hill Park solidifies the fact that spring has arrived in Victoria.

The much-loved goat stampede began on March 8, and features 19 new kids from six moms. Another eight momma goats are expecting and due to deliver in upcoming weeks.

So far, Mamma Mia gave birth to five goats, who were aptly named Abba, Super Trooper, Dancing Queen, Chiquita and Honey.

Another goat, Goldilocks, gave birth to four kids who were named Kodiak, Kermode, Grizz and Cinnamon. Her twin sister, Snow White, had three kids: Happy, Sneezy and Dopey.

“Dopey was a runt, and not quite strong enough to run in the race yet with his bigger brothers, so we’ve been syringe feeding him and bottle training him,” said Neil Koenders, manager of the children’s farm. “He’s being raised in my house with my family and dogs.”

Kermode and Kodiak are also living with Koenders, after they were neutered and rejected by their mom. The three goats wear diapers and pyjamas while they get stronger.

“It’s been crazy busy, but fun,” Koenders said.

A couple other newborns are still too young to run and are living with their moms, but will be running soon.

Koender’s family has run the Beacon Hill Children’s farm since 1985, and during the season everyday twice per day the baby goats race for their breakfast and dinner, an event that draws thousands of people per year.

Along with the goats, the farm has pigs, alpacas, ducks, roosters, guinea pigs, miniature horses and donkeys. This year, there will also be several families of Jacob’s sheep, a rare breed of sheep that can grow up to six horns.

The goat stampede runs daily at 10:10 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.

For more information, you can visit beaconhillchildrensfarm.ca

