The corn maze at Pendray Farm will host a fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank on Sept. 29. (Facebook)

Greater Victoria favourite Pendray Corn Maze opens today

Pendray Farms Corn Maze raises food and funds Sept. 29

Don’t get lost in the rain as the Pendray corn maze opens today.

The North Saanich farm hopes to see 15,000 to 20,000 people get confused among its 14-acres of corn again this year. There is a walking trail on her perimeter for those who choose not to get lost in the stalks.

“Wear your gumboots, and bring your sense of adventure, and come and have some fun,” says farmer Sarah Pendray.

The maze opens to the public on Sept. 22.

RELATED: Pendray Farm Corn Maze is back in North Saanich

RELATED: North Saanich’s Pendray Farms invites people to get lost in the stalks

The popular Greater Victoria attraction hosts a fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank and Werner Mayburry Wealth Management will be at Pendray Farms Corn Maze on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise food and funds for the food bank.

Donations allow one child per family free access to the corn maze on the day of the event. With over six km of trails on 14 acres of corn, the maze bills itself as the largest on Vancouver Island. Also included is one barrel train ride between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Other attractions include a children’s maze with games, a corn pit, prizes, and a concession with drinks and chips.

Kettle corn will also be available for purchase by visitors, who will have a chance to learn more about this local sustainable farm.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Moon Lantern festival to light up Gordon Head

Just Posted

Moon Lantern festival to light up Gordon Head

Saturday night festival celebrates harvest moon, fall season

First day of fall: what you can look forward to in Greater Victoria this season

Food, festivals, pumpkins and more are coming your way

Seeing double, the trials and tribulations of twins

BIG READ: Three Vancouver Island mothers share their experiences with multiple births

Police seek potential victims of bad ‘nanny’

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

Needles found at Goldstream campground in Langford

West Shore RCMP respond to several calls for service associated with homeless campers

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Tragic accident claims life of B.C. toddler

Fundraising effort has been created to help mom and family

‘I’m no quitter’ on climate change issues, McKenna says at G7 ministers meeting

David Suzuki says if McKenna believes what she’s saying, she too should quit

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

B.C. wildfires burned large areas affected by mountain pine beetles: Experts

The mountain pine beetle epidemic affected more than 180,000 square kilometres in B.C.

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

Most Read