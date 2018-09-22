Greater Victoria favourite Pendray Corn Maze opens today

The corn maze at Pendray Farm will host a fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank on Sept. 29. (Facebook)

Don’t get lost in the rain as the Pendray corn maze opens today.

The North Saanich farm hopes to see 15,000 to 20,000 people get confused among its 14-acres of corn again this year. There is a walking trail on her perimeter for those who choose not to get lost in the stalks.

“Wear your gumboots, and bring your sense of adventure, and come and have some fun,” says farmer Sarah Pendray.

The maze opens to the public on Sept. 22.

The popular Greater Victoria attraction hosts a fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank and Werner Mayburry Wealth Management will be at Pendray Farms Corn Maze on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise food and funds for the food bank.

Donations allow one child per family free access to the corn maze on the day of the event. With over six km of trails on 14 acres of corn, the maze bills itself as the largest on Vancouver Island. Also included is one barrel train ride between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Other attractions include a children’s maze with games, a corn pit, prizes, and a concession with drinks and chips.

Kettle corn will also be available for purchase by visitors, who will have a chance to learn more about this local sustainable farm.



