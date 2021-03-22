Habitat For Humanity Victoria has completed 24 homes since 1990. (Habitat for Humanity photo)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria opens doors

Artists, designer and creative folks wanted for latest campaign

When opportunity knocks, doors open.

Habitat for Humanity Victoria is looking for artists, designers, and people from the community who want to put their creative talents to work in support of affordable homes for local families.

Participants will have the opportunity to re-imagine doors as part of Habitat for Humanity’s “Open a Door … to a brighter future” initiative. Each artist is encouraged to create whatever they choose using a door supplied by Habitat for Humanity Victoria from the ReStore as their canvas.

“This is a unique opportunity for artists to create something beautiful, functional and inspirational that has a lasting impact in the region,” said Kelly King, director of communications and giving for Habitat for Humanity Victoria. “A door represents transition as we move through our lives, opening up new possibilities and opportunities along the way. For local families in need of an affordable home where they can live and work, Habitat can be the key to a new beginning.”

READ ALSO: Families set to move in to affordable housing project in North Saanich by spring

Once completed, the doors will be showcased online and in Habitat ReStores before they are auctioned off online through a presentation by Pemberton Holmes, with proceeds to Habitat for Humanity.

Registration for “Open a Door … to a brighter future” is open, with the auction scheduled for between Friday, May 28 and Sunday, June 13. Visit habitatvictoria.com/open-a-door-registration for details.

Habitat for Humanity is a registered charity that brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. Since it was founded in 1990, the local chapter has built 24 homes and has another 10 under construction.

