Holiday hamper party moves from Oak Bay to Esquimalt

A group has gathered for nearly seven years in Oak Bay to create Christmas hampers. This year the party moves to Esquimalt. (Courtesy Joyce Kline)

A holiday hamper tradition shifts across the region this Christmas.

The annual hamper building party, held in recent years at the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Oak Bay, moves this year to High Point Community Church in Esquimalt.

Because the Salvation Army is expanding its hamper distribution system to include Esquimalt and Saanich locations, the Esquimalt venue was available for the packing party, and for families to pick up holiday hampers.

In 2019, volunteers crafted 179 baskets of food for those in need of a little extra help and in 2020, raised $10,350 in cash for Santas Anonymous.

The group targets 200 hampers or $15,000 in cash and food donations for 2021.

Hamper parties started for organizer Joyce Kline well before her move to Victoria in 2000, but that’s the year she started up again. “Cash is the best way to go. The reason for that is we have greater purchasing power,” she said.

Having funds at hand makes for simpler negotiations and the group can issue tax receipts through the Salvation Army. All the funds support people in Greater Victoria.

This year’s Christmas Hamper Party is Dec. 18. To donate, volunteer or get on the mailing list email christmashamperparty@gmail.com.

