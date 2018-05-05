Dr. Carl Ivey (Submitted)

How to raise emotionally healthy and spiritually empowered children and teens without punishment or threat of punishment

Dr. Carl Ivey expects a little blowback from his parenting program planned for Monday evening adjacent to the Royal BC Museum.

He offers Stop Punishing and Start Disciplining: How to raise emotionally healthy and spiritually empowered children and teens without punishment or threat of punishment, based on a system he’s advocated for years.

“Whenever you present a new idea you meet resistance,” he says. ““I welcome it because the only problem with my parenting approach is it works.”

At least that’s what parents have told him over his years as a pediatrician.

“We can’t stop the social problems we face as a society unless we get this parenting right,” Ivey said.

His premise is children of all ages need and want discipline, but healthy discipline has nothing to do with punishment or threat of punishment unhealthy discipling involved hitting, humiliation or fear.

“I’m going to redefine what the word discipline means, it has nothing to do with punishment,” Ivey said.

His approach is that effective, non-punitive parenting is based on principles of love and limits.

The talk is about 30 minutes followed by questions and discussion

“I will have failed if no one challenges my approach, because this is radical,” Ivey said.

Ivey presents Stop Punishing and Start Disciplining is Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Royal BC Museum, on the east side by Thunderbird Park, 675 Belleville St.

 

