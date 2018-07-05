Indigenous communities and police paddle together towards reconciliation

Indigenous communities and police departments paddle together towards reconciliation during the annual Pulling Together Canoe Journey happening now in the waters of southern British Columbia.

The nine-day paddle tests strength and builds bonds as the canoes are paddled from Victoria to Vancouver, starting from Songhees on July 4 and ending in Vancouver Harbour on July 11. Over 250 paddlers representing 15 First Nations, police and public service agencies are participating this year.

Oak Bay was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the journey today on Day 2 as the group stopped for lunch and a rest in McNeill Bay, before carrying on to Cadboro Bay for the night.

The co-operative event between Indigenous communities, government agencies and police was started in 2001 to enhance and improve relationships between First Nations and police by sharing conversation, culture, and cooperation through hundreds of kilometers of British Columbia’s waterways.

Tell me that’s isn’t a great pic! Paddles up Pulling Together Canoe Journey #ptcj2018 pic.twitter.com/BYbfL6XcCc — Pulling Together (@PTCanoe) July 4, 2018

Itinerary

July 4 – Canoes will travel from Songhees to Victoria Harbour

July 5 – Canoes will travel from Victoria Harbour to Gyro Park, Cadboro Bay

July 6 – Canoes will travel from Cadboro Bay to Cordova Spit (Tsawout First Nation)

July 7 – Canoes will travel from Cordova Spit to Winters Cove on Saturna Island

July 8 – Canoes will travel from Winters Cove to Tsawwassen

July 9 – canoes will travel from Tsawwassen to Steveston (Gary Point)

July 10 – canoes will travel from Steveston to Musqueam

July 11 – canoes will travel from Musqueam to Vancouver Harbour / HMCS Discovery

Find out more on their website at pullingtogether.ca.

