James Bay will see the third annual Window Wonderland display from Feb. 21-23. (File contributed/Anne Milroy)

James Bay to host third annual Window Wonderland display

Residents are encouraged to get creative with their designs

For a third year in a row James Bay streets will be transformed into glowing displays of creativity.

The Window Wanderland event comes to the area Feb. 21-23, encouraging residents to decorate their windows, yards, balconies or even camper vans with illuminated displays.

Residents and visitors can then walk through the neighbourhoods to enjoy everyone’s work.

Window Wanderland began in 2015 with a single window by UK artist Lucy Reeves Khan, and has since seen thousands of windows transformed into light displays.

This year the James Bay display doesn’t have a particular theme, and no real rules other than to keep it family friendly.

For anyone interested in getting involved, there will be a “Meet the Makers” social event to help get creative juices flowing. The meet-up is happening at the New Horizons at 234 Menzies St on Sat. Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, or to register your own window visit windowwanderland.com/event/James-bay-2020.

