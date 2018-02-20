Darcy Topinka, one of the organizers of this weekend’s Window Wanderland in James Bay, says the beauty of the project is that anyone with a window can participate. Photo courtesy Anne Milroy

Victoria hosts North America’s first Window Wanderland event

James Bay will transform into a live art installation of decorated windows Feb. 24-25

This weekend open up your doors, or windows, rather, to the community.

Victoria is hosting North America’s first Window Wanderland event and is inviting the public to take part. On Feb. 24 and 25, James Bay will be transformed into an outdoor art gallery of decorated windows.

Whether it’s a window in a home, business or school, event organizers are encouraging community members to create ‘family-friendly’ displays.

“A ‘display’ can be as simple as a lit candle, an illuminated book or image, fairy lights or toy balloons,” explained the Window Wanderland website.

“You could just throw open your curtains and carry on… or you could go all out and stage a performance in your front room or project images onto your building.”

The art project originated in Bristol, UK, and has been held in multiple cities from Glasgow, Scotland to Cologne, Germany.

The collaborative art project is organized by the James Bay Community School Society and James Bay New Horizons, sponsored by a Festival Investment Grant from the City of Victoria. Local installation artist Terry Loeppky is leading the group of volunteers behind the free two-day event.

“February can be pretty dull – this event is to get people out and about,” said Darcy Topinka, Community School co-ordinator. “This project will generate conversations between neighbours who’ve come together to work on creative project. It’s simply about bringing people together to do something fun.”

The decorated windows will be available for viewing between 5 and 10 p.m.

Maps are available at New Horizons (234 Menzies St.), James Bay Community School Centre (140 Oswego St.) and Heron Rock Bistro (435 Simcoe St.) on the nights of the events.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyer tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Victoria airport to spend $19.4m on terminal expansion

Record passenger growth means YYJ needs to grow

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

BC Budget: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B housing investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. BUDGET: Surpluses predicted for three years

Tax revenues up, ICBC losses weigh heavily on provincial books

Victoria hosts North America’s first Winter Wonderland event

James Bay will transform into a live art installation of decorated windows on Feb. 24 and 25

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Most Read

  • Lottery will help save children’s lives

    Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

  • Victoria hosts North America’s first Window Wanderland event

    James Bay will transform into a live art installation of decorated windows Feb. 24-25