Victoria hosts North America’s first Window Wanderland event

Darcy Topinka, one of the organizers of this weekend’s Window Wanderland in James Bay, says the beauty of the project is that anyone with a window can participate. Photo courtesy Anne Milroy

This weekend open up your doors, or windows, rather, to the community.

Victoria is hosting North America’s first Window Wanderland event and is inviting the public to take part. On Feb. 24 and 25, James Bay will be transformed into an outdoor art gallery of decorated windows.

Whether it’s a window in a home, business or school, event organizers are encouraging community members to create ‘family-friendly’ displays.

“A ‘display’ can be as simple as a lit candle, an illuminated book or image, fairy lights or toy balloons,” explained the Window Wanderland website.

“You could just throw open your curtains and carry on… or you could go all out and stage a performance in your front room or project images onto your building.”

The art project originated in Bristol, UK, and has been held in multiple cities from Glasgow, Scotland to Cologne, Germany.

The collaborative art project is organized by the James Bay Community School Society and James Bay New Horizons, sponsored by a Festival Investment Grant from the City of Victoria. Local installation artist Terry Loeppky is leading the group of volunteers behind the free two-day event.

“February can be pretty dull – this event is to get people out and about,” said Darcy Topinka, Community School co-ordinator. “This project will generate conversations between neighbours who’ve come together to work on creative project. It’s simply about bringing people together to do something fun.”

The decorated windows will be available for viewing between 5 and 10 p.m.

Maps are available at New Horizons (234 Menzies St.), James Bay Community School Centre (140 Oswego St.) and Heron Rock Bistro (435 Simcoe St.) on the nights of the events.

anna.james@vicnews.com