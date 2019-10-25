Jazz Vespers raise almost $17,000 for Shelbourne Community Kitchen

Valdy performs at the 2019 Roots and Blues festival in Salmon Arm. The award-winning Canadian folk singer performed at St. Philip Anglican Church on Sunday. (Jim Elliot/News Staff)

The jazz vespers fundraiser at the St. Phillip Anglican Church in Oak Bay raised almost $17,000 for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen – a non-profit food-resource centre located in Saanich.

The concert featured music by the Bob Watts Trio and award-winning Canadian folk singer Valdy.

The event, described by St. Philip’s minister Christopher Page as a worship service with an emphasis on music, was well attended. The church was full and Valdy, who lives on Salt Spring Island, surprised attendees by continuing to perform for two hours, noted Barb Prescott, communications coordinator at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, on behalf of the Fundraising Committee of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

READ ALSO: Award-winning folk singer Valdy to headline Jazz Vespers fundraiser in Oak Bay

READ ALSO: Legendary folk singer Valdy returns to Sidney for fourth show in four years

Admission was by donation with a recommended minimum of $20 and a secret sponsor matched all funds raised for a total of $16,967 for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen. Prescott noted that more donations could still be coming.

“It was a fantastic night of music in support of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen,” she said.

The kitchen has been operating since 2013. It serves as a food bank as well as a hands-on educational space for folks to learn about sourcing, growing and cooking nutritious food on a budget.

The event was the church’s 80th Jazz Vespers performance. The church has hosted approximately 10 Jazz Vespers each year since 2009 – all produced by drummer Bob Watts.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com