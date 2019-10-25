Valdy performs at the 2019 Roots and Blues festival in Salmon Arm. The award-winning Canadian folk singer performed at St. Philip Anglican Church on Sunday. (Jim Elliot/News Staff)

Jazz Vespers raise almost $17,000 for Shelbourne Community Kitchen

The fundraiser included a performance by award-winning folk singer Valdy

The jazz vespers fundraiser at the St. Phillip Anglican Church in Oak Bay raised almost $17,000 for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen – a non-profit food-resource centre located in Saanich.

The concert featured music by the Bob Watts Trio and award-winning Canadian folk singer Valdy.

The event, described by St. Philip’s minister Christopher Page as a worship service with an emphasis on music, was well attended. The church was full and Valdy, who lives on Salt Spring Island, surprised attendees by continuing to perform for two hours, noted Barb Prescott, communications coordinator at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, on behalf of the Fundraising Committee of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

READ ALSO: Award-winning folk singer Valdy to headline Jazz Vespers fundraiser in Oak Bay

READ ALSO: Legendary folk singer Valdy returns to Sidney for fourth show in four years

Admission was by donation with a recommended minimum of $20 and a secret sponsor matched all funds raised for a total of $16,967 for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen. Prescott noted that more donations could still be coming.

“It was a fantastic night of music in support of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen,” she said.

The kitchen has been operating since 2013. It serves as a food bank as well as a hands-on educational space for folks to learn about sourcing, growing and cooking nutritious food on a budget.

The event was the church’s 80th Jazz Vespers performance. The church has hosted approximately 10 Jazz Vespers each year since 2009 – all produced by drummer Bob Watts.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Oak Leaves Bazaar fills the halls of Monterey this weekend

Just Posted

Greater Victoria girl, 6, dies after battling rare genetic syndrome

Lexi Townsin is described as a charismatic girl who loved to sing

Veterans launch poppy campaign with official pinning at Legion in Langford

Campaign targets $1oo,000 on West Shore this year

UPDATED: Afternoon sailings full after BC Ferries cancels sailings due to high winds

Several sailings between the Vancouver and Vancouver Island were cancelled

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Saanich police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

Victims contacted by scammers claiming to be Chinese Police

VIDEO: On the hunt for Oak Bay’s most wanted

Three does left to vaccinate in first year of program

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

Most Read