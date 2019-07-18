(Black Press Media file photo)

Join Oak Bay’s heritage walk and scavenger hunt this Saturday

Hunt seeks significant examples of historical architecture in Oak Bay

Get out your looking glass and join the Oak Bay Heritage Foundation’s heritage walk and scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The Heritage Foundation has no problem drawing large crowds to its quarterly lectures but the group would also like to share Oak Bay’s heritage with a younger demographic.

“So this summer we trying something new,” said Cassie Kangas, who has been on the foundation’s board for three years. “It’s a scavenger hunt for all ages and it is a fun family event.”

READ MORE: Oak Bay celebrates heritage with archive finds and walking tours

The scavenger hunt is designed for three levels of difficulty for the participants. The objects are related to heritage houses all with within a three-block radius of Municipal Hall. Small children can identify shapes on houses, youths will have a list of heritage plaques and photos to identify and for adults, there are specific types of houses, such as art deco and mid-century, Kangas explained.

“Our lectures do really well but we are seeing the same people, which are an older demographic, and we know that there is a mixed demographic in Oak Bay with lots of younger families. So we are trying to reach them.”

The free heritage walk and architectural scavenger hunt starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday (July 20) on the lawn of Municipal Hall.

There will be refreshments and prizes, and some additional historical information offered at the start and end of the event (ends at 3 p.m.). Organizers also remind visitors to bring their own water bottle as there will be a water filling station.

“It’s rain or shine, we’ll be out there so bring your umbrella, it’ll still fun,” Kangas said.

Visit Oak Bay Heritage on Facebook at Facebook.com/oakbayheritage for updates.

