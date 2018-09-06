Langford’s Josh and Melissa Rankin (centre) have been selected as the recipient of this year’s Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest, put on by the Centra Cares Foundation. As part of the contest, Centra Windows Inc., will be replacing 10 windows in the family’s home. (Contributed photo)

Langford family wins home renovation contest

Josh and Melissa Rankin’s home to get all new windows

A Langford family’s dreams of home renovations will become a reality this weekend.

Josh and Melissa Rankin, and their six children, will be looking through 10 new windows after being selected as the recipient of the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest, put on by the Centra Cares Foundation.

“Their story was something that we connected with quite a bit,” said Ronil Desai, communications assistant with Centra Windows Inc.

“Any personal issues they were dealing with that adds to their difficulty living at home, the need for windows, and their involvement within the community. Those three factors really led to the decision in addition to just speaking to them and getting to know them as well.”

Things haven’t been easy for the young family. Earlier this year, Josh was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

“The first thing through my mind is how am I going to tell my kids? How am I going to tell Melissa’s kids? How am I going to tell everybody?” the 35-year-old said.

“To get that news and be told that I can’t do anything [that] I used to do, put a big hit into everybody’s life.”

Josh’s diagnosis has put their lives on hold while he undergoes treatment to lengthen the time he has with his family.

But the windows in their home have also caused problems. The single pane aluminum windows suck the heat out of the home on Knotty Pine Road, freezing the kids’ bedrooms in the winter and making it unbearably hot in the summer.

On Sept. 8, all of that will change as Centra installers from Victoria, Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland will transform the home with the installation of new windows (valued up to $15,000).

A barbecue to spend time with the family and the neighbouring community is also planned.

“We are so grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to support and change the lives of a deserving family,” Desai said. “We’re so thrilled about the installation this Saturday and the positive effects the new windows will have for their family. It’s all about comfort and knowing the Rankin family will be a lot more comfortable during their daily routine is special.”

Centra Windows started as a construction firm in 1984 and has since grown to become the number one window manufacturer, building envelope, energy retrofit and restoration specialist in B.C.

This year’s home renovation contest had more than 300 nominations from across the province.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
MARATHON HELPERS: Volunteers make this race run

Just Posted

Gary Beyer bows out of Victoria’s mayoral candidate race

The local businessman said other credible candidates have stepped forward

Mayor heads Saanich slate

Mayor Richard Atwell joins five-person political slate for Oct. 20 municipal election

‘Lack of leadership’ prompts former Saanich council hopeful to run for mayor of Victoria

Mike Geoghegan supports high density housing, financial breaks for small business

Police not charged for an arrest leading to a Victoria woman’s broken shoulder

The IIO looked into a July 2017 incident that included Saanich and Victoria police officers

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

BCHL Today: Road heavy sched for Wenatchee Wild and a Mainland division deal

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Health care, scientific jobs top B.C. employment forecast

Wave of retirements means nearly a million B.C. job openings

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Most Read