Langford family wins home renovation contest

Langford’s Josh and Melissa Rankin (centre) have been selected as the recipient of this year’s Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest, put on by the Centra Cares Foundation. As part of the contest, Centra Windows Inc., will be replacing 10 windows in the family’s home. (Contributed photo)

A Langford family’s dreams of home renovations will become a reality this weekend.

Josh and Melissa Rankin, and their six children, will be looking through 10 new windows after being selected as the recipient of the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest, put on by the Centra Cares Foundation.

“Their story was something that we connected with quite a bit,” said Ronil Desai, communications assistant with Centra Windows Inc.

“Any personal issues they were dealing with that adds to their difficulty living at home, the need for windows, and their involvement within the community. Those three factors really led to the decision in addition to just speaking to them and getting to know them as well.”

Things haven’t been easy for the young family. Earlier this year, Josh was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

“The first thing through my mind is how am I going to tell my kids? How am I going to tell Melissa’s kids? How am I going to tell everybody?” the 35-year-old said.

“To get that news and be told that I can’t do anything [that] I used to do, put a big hit into everybody’s life.”

Josh’s diagnosis has put their lives on hold while he undergoes treatment to lengthen the time he has with his family.

But the windows in their home have also caused problems. The single pane aluminum windows suck the heat out of the home on Knotty Pine Road, freezing the kids’ bedrooms in the winter and making it unbearably hot in the summer.

On Sept. 8, all of that will change as Centra installers from Victoria, Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland will transform the home with the installation of new windows (valued up to $15,000).

A barbecue to spend time with the family and the neighbouring community is also planned.

“We are so grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to support and change the lives of a deserving family,” Desai said. “We’re so thrilled about the installation this Saturday and the positive effects the new windows will have for their family. It’s all about comfort and knowing the Rankin family will be a lot more comfortable during their daily routine is special.”

Centra Windows started as a construction firm in 1984 and has since grown to become the number one window manufacturer, building envelope, energy retrofit and restoration specialist in B.C.

This year’s home renovation contest had more than 300 nominations from across the province.

