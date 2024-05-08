New hotel approved for downtown Langford

The hotel will create 30-40 new jobs and could bring 34,000 visitors annually

A new 103-room, six-storey hotel is coming to Goldstream Avenue after the Langford City Council approved its rezoning bylaw application on May 6.

“It’s exciting and welcoming to have an additional hotel, especially in our downtown core,” said Langford Coun Lilian Szpak at the City Council meeting on May 6.

The new Marriot hotel features coffee shops, rooms with full kitchens, a business centre, will bring an estimated 34,000 visitors annually to Langford and create 30-40 new jobs.

On the main floor, the hotel will offer a combination of food services, including a complimentary breakfast, and will be able to host guests for short or extended stays.

The development will occur at 824, 832, and 838 Goldstream Ave.

Before approval, Strogintharm Consulting invited residents to an open house to view the property on Feb. 1.

Holden Chu and Jan Dong are the existing property owners of the Goldstream Avenue properties. The Chu family opened Langford’s first Asian restaurant in 1968 at 728 Goldstream Ave. Later, it relocated to 832 Goldstream Ave.

“It fits in with our economic development plan, which we are working on here. It’s great timing,” said Coun. Mary Wagner.

More hotel rooms were needed in Langford due to the city’s rapid population growth and the continual development of Royal Roads University, Wagner said.

“I just think this location is really great,” Wagner said.

The developers, Metropolitan Hospitality Management, were approached for comment and failed to respond by deadline.

