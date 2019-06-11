Langford pool players host tournament for ‘Earth angels’ at Victoria Hospice

Doubles 8 Ball tourney June 23 at Langford legion

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Dave Tarry was so moved by the staff at the Victoria Hospice, he and his family decided to organize a fundraiser as a way of saying thank you.

Experiencing the level of care and support a family member received reinforced for Tarry what an invaluable resource the Victoria Hospice is.

The Scotch Doubles 8 Ball Tournament fundraiser will bring together members of Tarry’s other family, players from different leagues who share a common love of playing pool.

READ ALSO: West Shore resident raises money for hospice care in marathon spin event

The entry fee for the tournament, which takes place Sunday June 23 at 11 a.m. at the Prince Edward branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Langford, is $30 per couple.

“We hope that this event will be a great success, with funds going to our “Earth Angels, the amazing staff at Victoria Hospice,” Tarry said in an email.

Anyone interested in signing up for the remaining spots should call Tarry at 250-516-5788, or email him at davetarry@shaw.ca.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Indigenous People’s week kicks off with feast, youth sports clinic

Just Posted

Victoria police called after lethargic dog found in car on 26 C day

Officers remind people to not leave dogs in cars

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused of 1987 murder of Saanich couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Death at Victoria long-term care facility under investigation

Facility says BC Coroners Service is investigating

Cecelia Ravine park reopens after major makeover

A new playground, bike path and more available to the Burnside-Gorge community

Outgoing secretary treasurer helped school district retool in the face of growth

Lawyer served unique role for Victoria School District

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

Most Read