Langford pool players host tournament for ‘Earth angels’ at Victoria Hospice

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Dave Tarry was so moved by the staff at the Victoria Hospice, he and his family decided to organize a fundraiser as a way of saying thank you.

Experiencing the level of care and support a family member received reinforced for Tarry what an invaluable resource the Victoria Hospice is.

The Scotch Doubles 8 Ball Tournament fundraiser will bring together members of Tarry’s other family, players from different leagues who share a common love of playing pool.

The entry fee for the tournament, which takes place Sunday June 23 at 11 a.m. at the Prince Edward branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Langford, is $30 per couple.

“We hope that this event will be a great success, with funds going to our “Earth Angels, the amazing staff at Victoria Hospice,” Tarry said in an email.

Anyone interested in signing up for the remaining spots should call Tarry at 250-516-5788, or email him at davetarry@shaw.ca.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com