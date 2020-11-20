Langford serves up extra helping of Christmas cheer

Horse and carriage tours of Goldstream Avenue are available this year as part of the City of langford’s Christmas events and activities. (Photo contributed by City of Langford)

The City of Langford is hosting a variety of family events and activities to make Christmas magical this year.

“We’re doing more and working with local businesses this year to lift people’s spirits like never before,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young. “You’re going to see Goldstream Avenue lit up like never before. Pack the kids in the car, reserve a carriage tour or take a stroll along our main street and enjoy what we’ve put together this year.”

Always a family favourite, there’s outdoor skating at City Centre at multiple times throughout the day until Jan. 3. There will also be ice carvers working their magic on site. Pre-registration is required.

Victoria Carriage Tours are hosting horse and carriage tours to enjoy the spectacular display of lights along Goldstream Avenue. Tours cost $45 and can seat up to six people. They leave Veterans Memorial Park for Langford City Hall approximately every 20 minutes and then return to the park. Reserve a tour at 250-857-0118. Cancellations are not possible due to the high demand, but reservations can be gifted. Carriages are fully sanitized between rides. Arriving early is politely discouraged, lineups will be physically distanced, and all health guidelines are in place.

Bundle up, grab a coffee at the Mountain Market and take advantage of a great location to snap some holiday shots to share with family and friends at the Christmas Tree Village at Bear Mountain Ponds Plaza. The display features a sparkling array of festive trees, light installations, a vintage white Christmas truck, and a wall for holiday snapshots. You can share your images on Instagram at #iamlangford.

The Mistletoe Walk at Belmont Market is another festive location for holiday photos, and a great way to take a break from shopping or stretch your legs after a meal at one of the many fine restaurants.

Print off a copy of the Christmas Colouring Contest to keep the kids busy on days when the weather keeps them home. The pages are available at iamlangford.com/christmas.

Get in touch with your artistic side with free wreath making workshops from Nov. 28 to Dec.13.

Pre-registration is required and masks are mandatory. The workshops will be socially distanced and hand sanitization stations are on site. Register at iamlangford.com/christmas.

“We really appreciate the way the business community has stepped up to make Christmas extra special during these difficult times of COVID,” Young said. “Please remember to donate to the Goldstream Food Bank, Christmas Hamper Fund or favourite charity to help those in need.”

The list of Santa’s business helpers includes Keycorp Developing Communities, Seacliff Properties, Capital City Paving, Coastal Community, Southpoint, Slegg Building Materials, Belmont Residences, Peninsula Co-op, West Shore Developers Association, Pacific East Developments, Shoreline Orthodontics, WA Architects, Ecoasis, Belmont market, Bear Mountain Golf and Tennis Community, WES Environmental, McElhanney, and #MyBelmont.

