When they weren’t playing Little League games, Gary Wilcox and friends played on a makeshift baseball diamond they built in the northwest corner of the former Willows Fairgrounds. It lasted about one year before new housing went up. Note the backstop and bikes. (Gary Wilcox Photo)

Looking back at the boys of Oak Bay’s 1954 sandlot

And remembering that one day a girl played

With the World Series playoffs underway, one Oak Bay resident recalls his days of playing sandlot baseball on the old Willows Fairgrounds in 1953 and 1954.

“We were 11 and 12 years old, we had joined Little League by then, but we also played on our own, a small group of us on a grass lot with a makeshift backstop,” said Gary Wilcox, now 76.

It wasn’t far off of what’s portrayed in the 1993 film The Sandlot, about a group of neighbourhood kids who spend their summer playing daily pickup baseball.

READ MORE: Oak Bay athlete leads B.C. to national baseball title

READ ALSO: When Oak Bay was the original Hollywood North

Wilcox took the photo of his baseball buddies with a Kodak baby Brownie, popular of the era.

At the time, Little League added the American (Carnarvon) and National (Hillside/Cook) teams as well as Oak Bay Kiwanis, Victoria Kinsmen and the Lions.

“On my history website I tell an interesting story of the day a girl played with us at that sandlot,” Wilcox said.

“She was 11 or 12, and one day she watched for a while. She wanted to play, so she did. She hit the ball to short stop, and then she ran to third. She was thrown out at first base. But she argued defiantly that she was not out. She argued that because she was left handed, she should run to third.”

The year 1954 marked the end of the kids’ sandlot diamond as it was developed with homes the next year, Wilcox recalled.

Of course, Carnarvon Park already had a storied baseball history as its 2,000-seat Oak Bay Ball Park, which hosted Hal Chase for three months in 2005 during the shortlived pro baseball league that pitted Victoria against Seattle and Tacoma.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ask a Saanich firefighter: Escape plans, fireworks and more

Just Posted

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

Looking back at the boys of Oak Bay’s 1954 sandlot

And remembering that one day a girl played

Ask a Saanich firefighter: Escape plans, fireworks and more

The National Fire Prevention Association’s 2019 Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6 to 12

Sidney says it has not received any complaints about vehicles hogging EV charging stations

Sidney operates four publicly available charging stations for EV vehicles

Victoria students, climate activists urge province for protection beyond a plastic bag ban

Kids for Plastic Free Canada, Surfridermeet with Minister of Environment and Climate Strategy

Conservation searches for owners of aggressive dogs recorded attacking deer

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read