McKenzie kids craft big business with small items

Johnny Silvey glued some spoons to some popsicle sticks and boom, miniature catapults.

Sure, there are a few more parts that go into building a catapult but they are unmentionable, as they are part of the patented mechanics that make Silvey’s catapults fling so well.

The Grade 5 student was one of dozens to tap into their industrial spirit for the McKenzie elementary entrepreneur fair on Thursday.

“It works best if you use an eraser,” said Silvey, who said the catapults should be used safely.

The entrepreneurial project was initiated by teacher Sanjiv Galhon, who had helped organize the project at his previous school Rock Heights for the last four years.

“This ties in financial planning and creativity, communication and all kinds of skills that the children will need in life,” Galhon said.

The children also chose a charity to dedicate about 10 to 25 per cent of their profits to.

