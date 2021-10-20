Oak Bay Rotarian walks to raise awareness that polio still exists

When Joan Peggs takes a walk Sunday in Oak Bay it won’t be just any walk, but one to raise funds in a bid to eradicate polio worldwide. See story on Page A7. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

When Joan Peggs and Holly take a lengthy Sunday walk it will do more than boost their spirits, it will help combat a crippling disease.

The Oak Bay Rotarian marks World Polio Day on Oct. 24 with a walk to raise funds to eradicate polio worldwide.

As of September, there were two known cases in the world, Peggs noted. Rotarians hope to raise awareness that polio still exists and if not eradicated can quickly return.

“The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been so, so supportive financially,” she said. But that funding hinges on Rotary matching funds, which the organization does readily, Peggs added.

She’s among the participating Rotarians who will individually run, walk, swim or bicycle a significant distance to raise funds for the cause. Donations of $10 or more can receive a tax receipt.

Peggs will be joined by two other Oak Bay members and a Saanich Rotarian, likely walking the shoreline. They may opt for another day should the rains prevail.

Peggs targets $1,500 with her fundraiser. Find the Oak Bay Rotary Polio Warriors fundraising page at raise.rotary.org/OBR-Polio-Warriors/fundraiser.

