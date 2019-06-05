Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club pronounces June 10 as Kindness Day

The Kind Kids Club of Willows elementary, lead by Chloe Cameron (top row, fourth from left), is hosting Kindness Day on June 10 in honour of the late Nils Jensen. The former mayor was a big fan of the Kind Kids Club who were in turn inspired by Jensen, Cameron says. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The Kind Kids Club have created another initiative and this time it’s Kindness Day.

Lead by nine-year-old Chloe Cameron, now in Grade 3 at Willows elementary, the Kind Kids Club pronounce Monday, June 10 as the inaugural Kindness Day.

Kindness Day is inspired by the former mayor of Oak Bay, the late Nils Jensen, who was a big fan of the Kind Kids Club before he died two months ago. Cameron hopes this will carry on the legacy of Jensen’s community spirit and can become an annual event.

The goal is to inspire the community of Oak Bay, and beyond, to not only carry out acts of kindness in and around Kindness Day but also to write down acts of kindness that they performed, or that they benefited from. Having heard about the day through Facebook, Harbour Air has donated two return trip tickets from Victoria to Vancouver as a prize in a random draw for people who submit their pictures and stories.

Stories and photos can be submitted to Chloe’s mom (Caity), who will publish a book of the stories to give to Jensen’s wife Jean.

“Nils was really special to me and I wanted to do this to honour him,” Chloe said. “We’re doing this kindness day because he was so kind and the club wants to honour him for supporting us so much. He was very supportive, it would very much be something that he would have done.”

Cameron started the club with her younger sister Lucy (who is seven, in Grade 1) and membership is into the double digits. Earlier initiatives have proved highly successful. They’ve raised more than $1,000 for Wigs for Kids, held the September shoe drive, and handcrafted 234 (plus more) Christmas cards in December for residents of the Oak Bay Lodge. Turnout for the Christmas card making session was so strong, they had to turn kids away from Windsor Pavilion.

Anyone who visits the Jubilee neighbourhood on June 10 might also witness a pleasant surprise gift for a segment of the community that the Kind Kids Club are working hard to support on the day.

Share your stories and photos of kindness with caity@greenlightelectric.ca.

