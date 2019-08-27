There will be a best team costume contest at the 2019 Paddle for Health event in Oak Bay on Sept. 7. (Carmen Carter/Paddle for Health)

Paddle for Health returns to Willows Beach

Event raises funds for Island Kids Cancer Association

Paddle for Health returns to Willows Beach in Oak Bay on Sept. 7 to raise funds for the Island Kids Cancer Association.

Kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and outriggers will take to the waters between the beach and Cadboro Bay.

Participants can bring their own gear or request a piece of equipment when they register.

Launch is at 9:30 a.m. after an 8:30 a.m. arrival. The group will stop to stretch and have a snack at Gyro Beach before paddling back to Willows Beach for a barbecue lunch from about 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No previous paddling experience is required since a team of guides and safety crews will be on hand.

New to the event this year is a best team costume contest.

To sign up and start collecting pledges or to donate, visit p2p.onecause.com/paddleforhealth.

The 2018 Paddle for Health event raised over $23,500 for the Island Kids Cancer Association.

