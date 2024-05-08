B.C. hockey player, 17, killed in crash, $66K raised for family

Nate Jackman played for the KIJHL Castlegar Rebels

The Castlegar Rebels have announced that one of their 2023/24 players died last weekend.

A May 6 statement from the organization said, “The Castlegar Rebels organization is heartbroken by the loss of Nate Jackman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nate’s family. No words can provide comfort at a time like this, but we offer our support and love as they begin to process the very profound loss of their beloved son.”

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League confirmed that Jackman was killed in a car crash early on May 5 north of Nelson, B.C.

The Rebels described Jackman as a beautiful human being and a wonderful young man loved by his teammates and coaches.

“Nate was a true gift,” reads the statement. “His smile and captivating energy will leave a lasting impact on our program, and he will never be forgotten.”

The Nelson native was in his final year of high school and played one season as a forward for the Rebels wearing #23.

Friends of the Jackman family have created a Go Fund Me campaign that raised more than $50,000 in its first 24 hours. As of May 8, more than $66,000 was raised.

