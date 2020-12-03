Pandemic sinks Royal Victoria Yacht Club’s Sea of Lights

Andrew McBride is among those who deck out for Sea of Lights floating ship parade annually. (Black Press Media file photo)

The annual bonfire and cocoa at Willows Beach and hot chocolate at Gyro Park in Saanich already got the cut, but now the marina won’t be lit in Oak Bay this year.

The Royal Victoria Yacht Club planned to shift its annual Sea of Lights event, a sail past of members’ boats lit up, to a drive-thru event dubbed Sea of Lights – Marina Light Up.

It was slated for Dec. 4, and provincial orders extended to Dec. 7 put the kibosh on the plan in order to limit the encouragement of social gathering.

The club still encourages its members to set up Christmas lights on their boats to bring some holiday cheer, and residents to support the causes that usually benefit from the event – the Salvation Army and the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay.

