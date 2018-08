International Cat Day is celebrated around the globe each year on Aug. 8. The day to pamper your pet began in 2002 with the International Fund for Animal Welfare as a way to recognize the fluffy beastie.

In honour of their furry friends, Oak Bay News readers shared a few photos on our Facebook page.

Carol Smith If I fit, I will sit…and I can make myself fit anywhere!

Kelly Stevens McLaren Jellybean-ruler of the roost.

Carol Smith Peek a boo…Miss Maccha