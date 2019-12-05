PHOTOS: City of Colwood hosts a ‘heartwarming start’ to the holidays

School choirs performed Christmas tunes for the crowds at Colwood City Hall Thursday night for the Colwood Christmas Light Up Celebration. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Wishart Elementary School student Shaely O’Hara enjoys her apple fritter and hot chocolate Thursday evening at the Colwood Christmas Light Up Celebration. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Visitors enjoy tasty treats at the Colwood Christmas Light Up Celebration Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Colwood City Hall got festive Thursday night for the Colwood Christmas Light Up Celebration. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Hundreds came out to Colwood City Hall Thursday night to enjoy carols, treats and visits with Santa.

In fact, the turnout for the Colwood Christmas Light Up Celebration was so big that Colwood Mayor Rob Martin announced that the City had wildly underestimated the number of hot dogs it would need – and would be preparing hundreds more for next year’s event.

“We booked 500 hot dogs, we’ve already gone through them [before] 6:30 p.m.,” Martin said. “My guess is close to 1,000 people are here tonight.”

The annual Yuletide event included choir performances from students at Sangster Elementary, Wishart Elementary and the Ecole John Stubbs ‘Pep Band.’

Along with festive singing, visitors enjoyed hot chocolate and marshmellows, apple fritters, fun craft activities and visits with Santa Claus, who arrived by fire truck.

Donations for the Christmas Backpack Project and the Goldstream Food Bank were accepted.

“I think this is a really awesome symbol of what our community is all about,” Martin said. What our community is constantly looking for is engagement.We are looking for opportunities to be together.”

Martin said he loves to see the turnout at Colwood’s community events.

“Anytime we provide an opportunity for Colwoodians to come together, they embrace it,” he said.

