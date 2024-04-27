B.C. sex offender pleads guilty to breaching supervision order after manhunt

Hopley walked away from a halfway house in the Downtown Eastside after cutting off his ankle monitor

A high-risk sex offender who went on the run for 10 days in Vancouver has pleaded guilty to breaching his long-term supervision order and failing to attend court.

The province’s prosecution service confirmed that Randall Hopley entered the guilty pleas in provincial court on Friday.

Hopley walked away from a halfway house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside after cutting off his ankle monitor in November.

READ MORE: B.C. sex offender arrested by off-duty cop outside Vancouver Police station

The public manhunt ended when investigators said Hopley turned up outside a police station to give himself up because he was feeling cold.

Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.

He was released in 2018 to live in a halfway house under a 10-year supervision order, but was arrested in January for allegedly violating conditions of the order by visiting a library and getting too close to children.

He was on bail for that charge when he disappeared.

Hopley is expected to be in court next month to schedule a date for a sentencing hearing.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: B.C. sex offender Hopley faces no new restrictions after 10-day vanishing