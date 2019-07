The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The Magas family, visiting from Tracy, California, were getting into the spirit of the show and shine. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media) The 39th annual Ford and Friends car show brought over two hundred cars to Heritage Acres. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Over 200 shining classics were on display at Heritage Acres Sunday for the 39th annual Fords and Friends Car Show and Shine.

Organized by the Early Ford V8 Club #109 Victoria, the event brings hundreds of vehicles to Saanichton, showing off a huge variety of pre-1986 makes and models for car and vintage-lovers alike. The show raised money for the Mustard Seed Street Church and Victoria Women’s Transition House Society.

