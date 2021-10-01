PHOTOS: Oak Bay High tallies nearly $40,000 for Canadian Cancer Society

Students filled the field Friday morning as Tour de Rock riders stopped in to collect a cheque big enough to send 24 children to Camp Goodtimes. The students final tally hit $37,748 and change for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer ride.

The official windup event happens Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre’s Bodine Hall and adjacent courtyard, with the band on stage around 4:30 and the team riding in at 5. The announcement of the total funds raised is expected at 6:30 p.m.

From from 5 to 7:30 p.m. residents can call 1-888-939-3333, and press option 4 to make a donation. Every gift will be matched up to a total of $25,000 by the R.G. Heimbecker Foundation.

Donate online at tourderock.ca.

