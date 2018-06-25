Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Tammy Ennis, right, and her daughter Karilee Ennis, second right, laugh while participating in a yoga session with pigs during a charity fundraiser at The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, in Aldergrove, B.C., on Sunday June 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday.

Five pigs, a chihuahua and turkey wandered between mats, with one pig taking a bite out of a mat and others flopping down for some belly rubs.

RELATED: Goats get in downward dog at O’Keefe Ranch

Diane Marsh, co-founder of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, says they organized the “piggy yoga” as a fundraiser for the sanctuary, which is facing a few large veterinary bills for some of its ill animals.

The pigs — named Garth, Bif Naked, Moby, Munro and Wee Willy — were born on the farm in August 2017 after their potbelly mother was rescued by the B.C. SPCA in an animal cruelty seizure.

RELATED: Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

Two weeks later, they learned she was pregnant when she gave birth to five piglets who have grown at a rapid pace thanks to genes from their father, who turned out to be a 300-kilogram market pig.

The Canadian Press

