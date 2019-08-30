Race cars to cruise through Langford on Canada 200 weekend

Driver Wade Bland won the Keg Late Model Series in 2017 and was gunning for his third straight Canada 200 victory that year as well but fell short. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Canada’s longest running and most prestigious late model car races take Langford by storm again this weekend.

The Reg Midgley Canada 200 weekend kicks off Friday and runs until Sunday with several events lined up throughout the weekend leading up to a gruelling 200-lap race that late models will take on.

“There are going to be racers from all over B.C.,” said Western Speedway manager Daryl Crocker.

On Friday afternoon, a practice session will take place at the Western Speedway with a barbecue for the racers.

Saturday is a full day of events starting with a race car parade through the streets of Langford. The cars will cruise from the Western Speedway to City Centre Park where there will be breakfast by donation provided by the City Centre Grill. Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Langford-based SportAssist program which helps keep sports affordable and accessible for hundreds of youths in the community.

READ ALSO: Canada 200 weekend a Langford racing classic

Finally, on Sunday, the late models take to the track to find out who will be crowned the Reg Midgley Canada 200 winner. The BC Street stocks will also battle for 75 laps and crown a series champion. The Outlaw 4’s, the Old Timers Racing Association and the Hornets will be in full swing Saturday and Sunday as well.

“We’re expecting good crowds and lots of really good racing. It’s just going to be a really big event all weekend long,” Crocker said.

Crocker said simulators will also be set up at the grandstand where people can simulate driving a race car or sitting in a ride along in a race car.

“It’s going to be family friendly entertainment with lots of good food, services and races at the Speedway,” Crocker said.

Spectators can view the late model and street stock practice on Friday, Aug. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Western Speedway for free.

READ ALSO: Racing part of Colwood nine-year-old’s DNA

Saturday’s parade starts at the Western Speedway at 10 a.m., heads down Veterans Memorial Parkway to Langford Parkway and end at City Centre Park. Breakfast will be at City Centre Grill.

The grandstands open on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, grandstands open at 4 p.m. with qualifying at 4 p.m. and racing at 5 p.m.

For more information visit westernspeedway.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter