UPDATE: ‘Residents are safe’ RCMP say after heavy police response in Langford

Residents on Timber View were asked to stay in their homes

West Shore RCMP responded to an incident in the 1100-block of Timber View in Langford on May 6.

It’s believed the incident started before 8 p.m.

RCMP blocked off the area and asked residents in the neighbourhood to stay inside their homes.

Police signalled an all clear just after 9:30 p.m.

“Thank you to everybody for their patience as we dealt with a call for service tonight. Residents are safe in the surrounding area,” RCMP said on social media.

