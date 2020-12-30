Recycle Christmas trees for causes across Greater Victoria

Christmas trees at Santa’s Forest in Braefoot Park in November 2020 are destined for the chipper to start 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Tree chipping options abound after Christmas.

Castaway Wanderers hosts its annual tree chipping in Oak Bay.

For more than 20 years the local rugby club has welcomed residents seeking a convenient way to dispose of Christmas trees while contributing to the community. The club’s by-donation chipping supports its youth, mini and junior rugby programs.

Bartlett Tree Services partners up each year, and do so again this year in Oak Bay on Currie Road near the Windsor Park rose garden.

Chipping runs Jan. 1 from noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Jan. 9 and 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Organizers will have mask and distancing protocols in place and accepting donations for the service in an extended net. Drivers are to remain in their cars.

Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation recycles trees by donation at Fireman’s Park Jan. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fireman’s Park next to the fire hall off Monterey Avenue.

Trees are dropped off by donation and firefighters ask people to remain in their vehicles to limit contact with volunteers. Bartlett Tree Experts are supporting the event and will be on site periodically throughout the day.

The charitable foundation funds a variety of projects and community groups from Oak Bay schools to athletics and larger organizations including the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund – a fundraising body for firefighters throughout the province.

Central Saanich Lions Christmas Tree Chip continues Jan. 2, 3, 9 and 10 in the 1700 block of Keating Cross Road, across from Central Saanich Public Works Yard.

The site is staffed for assistance on the weekends and trees can also be dropped off after hours and a donation made in the collection bin. The trees are chipped by a local tree service and sold to a local farmer.

Is your organization offering tree chipping for a cause? Let us know, email editor@vicnews.com.

