Residents raise food, funds for those in need with Pyjama Prance in Esquimalt

Sleepwear walk/run for Rainbow Kitchen returns Sunday, Dec. 8

A parade of residents in pyjamas hits the streets for a cause next month in Esquimalt.

The Pyjama Prance features folks running the streets in sleepwear to raise food and funds for the local Rainbow Kitchen.

Rainbow Kitchen serves the community and beyond with weekday cold breakfasts or hot lunches prepared and served each day, as well as offering food resources to more than 1,200 people in the Capital Regional District through partnerships.

The fifth Pyjama Prance Charity Fun Run/Walk in support of the Victoria Rainbow Kitchen Society hits the streets Sunday, Dec. 8 with the fun starting at 9 a.m. at Wheeley Hall, Rainbow Kitchen, at 500 Admirals Rd. (enter off Lyall Street). Runners and walkers choose from a 2km or 5km route through the streets of Esquimalt. Visit facebook.com/PyjamaPrance to see the routes ahead of time.

Registration is five items of food or a cash donation.


The Pyjama Prance returns to Esquimalt Sunday, Dec. 8 to raise funds and food for the Rainbow Kitchen. (Black Press Media file photo)

2018 Pyjama Prance in Esquimalt (Black Press Media file photo)

