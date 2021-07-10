The 152nd Saanich Fair will officially take place on Labour Day weekend while adhering to provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 152nd Saanich Fair will officially take place on Labour Day weekend while adhering to provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Fair getting set for return on Labour Day Weekend

Fair cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, organizers anticipating further loosening of health orders

Residents can once again look forward to the annual Saanich Fair, which is scheduled to happen on Labour Day Weekend.

The North and South Saanich Agricultural Society has officially begun planning for the event’s 152nd year. Last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 public health restrictions on gatherings was the first instance of the event being called off in its history.

ALSO READ: Jagmeet Singh speaking at Victoria cafe Friday

Organizers are complying with provincial health orders and prioritizing safety, while anticipating further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

“At this time we are actively exploring various options, adapting in creative ways to bring you a fair that everyone will be able to attend and enjoy,” the Society wrote in a statement.

For more information, visit saanichfair.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AgricultureFall fairSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
PHOTOS: Oak Bay News readers respond to call for community images of pandemic

Just Posted

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy memorial service held on July 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood’s fire chief remembered for devotion, love for community

The 152nd Saanich Fair will officially take place on Labour Day weekend while adhering to provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Fair getting set for return on Labour Day Weekend

Central Saanich council is moving ahead with plans to attach heritage designation to the Brentwood Anglican Chapel building at 788 Sea Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich embarks upon heritage designation for Brentwood chapel

Madeleine practises socially distant gymnastics on Cattle Point. (Gabriele Howard photo)
PHOTOS: Oak Bay News readers respond to call for community images of pandemic