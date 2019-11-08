Saanich honours firefighters that total 500 combined years of service

Saanich honoured its firefighters with an annual ceremony highlighting their service to the community. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Fire Department)

Saanich honoured its firefighters with annual ceremony highlighting their service to the community on the evening of Nov. 7.

Thirty awards were given out at the ceremony. Ten members received a 20 Year Canadian Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, eight members received the 25 Year Provincial Long Service Medal and four members took home the 30 Year Canadian Fire Services Exemplary Service Bar.

The Exemplary Service award was created in 1985 and recognizes members who’ve demonstrated good conduct and efficiency over 20 years. The 25 Year Provincial Long Service Medal goes to members who’ve protected their B.C. communities with selflessness and dedication.

READ ALSO: Saanich Fire celebrates 100th anniversary with party

READ ALSO: Saanich Fire promotes several members of its fire prevention division

Mayor Fred Haynes and Fire Chief Michael Burgess also welcomed five new members – four firefighters and an alarm dispatcher – to the Saanich Fire Department during the ceremony and recognized three retired members for their service.

“The firefighters that were honoured make a lasting impact on the lives of our residents every day and they deserve to be recognized for the legacy that they are building in our community,” said Chief Michael Burgess.

He pointed out that 2019 is the Saanich Fire Department’s 100th anniversary and that the folks recognized in the ceremony were marked a combined total of 500 years of service.

Haynes noted that the fire department is an integral part of the Saanich community. He said he was “thrilled” to be a part of the ceremony.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com