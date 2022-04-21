Saanich retirement community makes Earth Day ‘bee bombs’ with help from middle school students

Parkwood Place resident Chuck Naylor helps Lansdowne Middle School students plant seeds in the community garden prior to making bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Parkwood Place resident Chuck Naylor helps Lansdowne Middle School students plant seeds in the community garden prior to making bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Shirley-Lou Hansen, a resident at Parkwood Place, gets ready to make bee bombs with Lansdowne Middle School students. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Cheryl Chalifour (left) and Dior Wilsher, staff at Parkwood Place, prepare materials for residents and students to make bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Chery Chalifour, director of administrative services, talks with resident Shirley-Lou Hansen before they sit down to make bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Residents at Parkwood Place joined forces with 22 Grade 7 students from Lansdowne Middle School to make what are known as bee bombs for Earth Day.

Bee bombs are handmade seed balls made from clay powder, peat-free compost and seeds from native wildflower species – the initiative at Parkwood Place is meant to encourage more bee traffic in local gardens.

Cheryl Chalifour, director of administrative services at Parkwood Place, said that bee bombs aid in creating a bee highway. Urban development has increased the distance between gardens that bees have to fly, so these efforts are important to create more opportunities for bees to thrive, she said.

Parkwood Place staff are also working to plant a sustainable herb garden to support residents while also becoming more reliant on the growth of their own food.

“Growing a self-sustainable garden is something we really want to do,” said Chuck Naylor, a resident at Parkwood Place and knowledgable tomato grower. “Getting out in the garden and creating something that will help feed the people that live here and help the bigger community is a wonderful thing.”

Shirley-Lou Hansen, a resident at Parkwood Place, said that helping the bees is important and that everybody should do their part.

Naylor assisted the students from Lansdowne Middle School in planting seeds in the herb garden and Hansen made bee bombs with the students, along with several other residents.

