Saanich retirement community makes Earth Day ‘bee bombs’ with help from middle school students

Parkwood Place resident Chuck Naylor helps Lansdowne Middle School students plant seeds in the community garden prior to making bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Parkwood Place resident Chuck Naylor helps Lansdowne Middle School students plant seeds in the community garden prior to making bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Parkwood Place resident Chuck Naylor helps Lansdowne Middle School students plant seeds in the community garden prior to making bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Parkwood Place resident Chuck Naylor helps Lansdowne Middle School students plant seeds in the community garden prior to making bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Shirley-Lou Hansen, a resident at Parkwood Place, gets ready to make bee bombs with Lansdowne Middle School students. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Shirley-Lou Hansen, a resident at Parkwood Place, gets ready to make bee bombs with Lansdowne Middle School students. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Cheryl Chalifour (left) and Dior Wilsher, staff at Parkwood Place, prepare materials for residents and students to make bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Cheryl Chalifour (left) and Dior Wilsher, staff at Parkwood Place, prepare materials for residents and students to make bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Chery Chalifour, director of administrative services, talks with resident Shirley-Lou Hansen before they sit down to make bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Chery Chalifour, director of administrative services, talks with resident Shirley-Lou Hansen before they sit down to make bee bombs. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Residents at Parkwood Place joined forces with 22 Grade 7 students from Lansdowne Middle School to make what are known as bee bombs for Earth Day.

Bee bombs are handmade seed balls made from clay powder, peat-free compost and seeds from native wildflower species – the initiative at Parkwood Place is meant to encourage more bee traffic in local gardens.

Cheryl Chalifour, director of administrative services at Parkwood Place, said that bee bombs aid in creating a bee highway. Urban development has increased the distance between gardens that bees have to fly, so these efforts are important to create more opportunities for bees to thrive, she said.

Parkwood Place staff are also working to plant a sustainable herb garden to support residents while also becoming more reliant on the growth of their own food.

“Growing a self-sustainable garden is something we really want to do,” said Chuck Naylor, a resident at Parkwood Place and knowledgable tomato grower. “Getting out in the garden and creating something that will help feed the people that live here and help the bigger community is a wonderful thing.”

Shirley-Lou Hansen, a resident at Parkwood Place, said that helping the bees is important and that everybody should do their part.

Naylor assisted the students from Lansdowne Middle School in planting seeds in the herb garden and Hansen made bee bombs with the students, along with several other residents.

ALSO READ: Strawberry Vale Elementary students restore native species garden in Saanich for Earth Week

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSeniors

Previous story
North Saanich musicians help raise $10,500 for Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine
Next story
Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise returns Sunday to the West Shore

Just Posted

An updated design of a residential and commercial building proposed for the former Gorge Pointe Pub site in Esquimalt. (Rendering courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Design changes to 6-storey, 99-unit proposal earns public hearing in Esquimalt

Oak Bay is ideal for the Coolkits program, in part because of work by the district and volunteers already underway, such as the ecological restoration and maintenance at Cattle Point. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Online tool challenges Oak Bay residents to become climate champions

The District of Highlands has approved more than $14,000 in grants-in-aid to local non-profit organizations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands approves more than $14k in grants-in-aid

Abby and Roger St. Pierre put the finishing touches on a dogwood tree planted in their honour at Latoria Creek Park Friday April 22 as part of being awarded the first-annual environmental award by the Citizens’ Environmental Network in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Colwood couple recognized for park cleanup efforts on Earth Day