Toby Allen, Sidney resident and recent Claremont Secondary School graduate, is getting his private pilot license in Kamloops thanks to a Department of National Defence scholarship. (Courtesy of Comox Cadet Flying Training Centre)

Scholarship sets up Sidney air cadet to soar the skies

Department of National Defence scholarship pays for flying lessons in Kamloops

A Greater Victoria air cadet aims to get his wings this summer thanks to a national scholarship.

Toby Allen, originally from Scotland, recently settled in Sidney after living around the region with his family for a number of years.

Allen grew up around aviation thanks to his father’s career as a commercial pilot. Joining the Air Cadets on his 12th birthday was a no-brainer – he couldn’t wait to fly.

“I’ve always been around aircrafts and it’s always really fascinated me, being near the airports and getting to see all the hubbub,” he said.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

After six years as a cadet with 674 KittyHawk Squadron, Allen is getting even closer to his goal of flying. The recent Claremont Secondary School graduate is one of 34 recipients of a Department of National Defence scholarship – a scholarship that close to 130 cadets applied for.

Allen has been spending the summer in Kamloops with the Comox Cadet Flying Training Centre earning his private pilot licence. The scholarship pays for his accommodation, travel and flying lessons.

“This is an absolutely amazing opportunity for me,” he said, noting that he is the first from his squadron to attend in the last two years. “The great thing about doing it through the cadet program – aside from it all being paid for – is once I finish the course and build up some more hours there’s a possibility for me to be a pilot and fly cadets up…”

READ ALSO: Sidney air cadet competes in National Cadet Marksmanship Championship

Having already spent a number of hours involved in the Computer Aircraft Simulation Centre at 674 Squadron, Allen has already developed flying skills without ever leaving the ground.

Now, he’s already reached the 150-mile solo flight milestone, and he’s ready to see his pilot career really take off.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free workshop offers a heads up on a healthy brain
Next story
VIDEO: Gender transition of Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ detailed in short documentary

Just Posted

VIDEO: Gender transition of Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ detailed in short documentary

Frankie Edroff’s transition and perseverance highlighted in film

Scholarship sets up Sidney air cadet to soar the skies

Department of National Defence scholarship pays for flying lessons in Kamloops

Saanich’s HCP celebrates 25 years of Arts and Music in the Gardens

Over 50 artists, 15 bands and several food trucks will be at Horticulture Centre of the Pacific

Riders set out on 18-day motorcycle relay for charity

Military Police National Motorcycle Relay kicks off on Vancouver Island

First Colwood Corners building to start coming together by September

Developers began big concrete pour on Thursday

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

VIDEO: Inside Canada’s first dementia village, opening next month in B.C.

Founder Elroy Jespersen was delighted with the final results of a vision he had years ago for care

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

PHOTOS: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called… Continue reading

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Most Read