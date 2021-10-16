Sidney Museum to host jack-o’-lantern hunt

Sidney Museum is hosting a jack-o’-lantern hunt.

Staff have hidden jack-o’-lanterns featuring different faces to be found throughout the newly refurbished exhibits. All participants, regardless of age, will receive some Halloween treats (while supplies) with names entered into a draw for the main prize, a $100-gift certificate from Buddies Toys in Sidney. The winner will be drawn Nov. 1.

The hunt runs at the museum from Oct. 22 to 31 and is part of the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society’s Halloween Spooktacular running from Oct. 20 to 31.

Everyone aged five years and older must wear a mask and the museum may ask visitors to return some other time if it has reached maximum occupancy.

